Bloomington teen claims he doesn't remember sexual assaulting girl due to 'sexsomnia'
Bloomington, IN -- An 18-year-old in Bloomington claims he doesn't remember sexually assaulting a girl due to his "sexsomnia." During an interview with Suzie's Place, the 15-year-old victim said she woke up on a couch next to the suspect, Andrew Passwaiter, as he had his hands down her pants, applying pressure to her genitals.
