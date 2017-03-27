Bloomington teen claims he doesn't re...

Bloomington teen claims he doesn't remember sexual assaulting girl due to 'sexsomnia'

Bloomington, IN -- An 18-year-old in Bloomington claims he doesn't remember sexually assaulting a girl due to his "sexsomnia." During an interview with Suzie's Place, the 15-year-old victim said she woke up on a couch next to the suspect, Andrew Passwaiter, as he had his hands down her pants, applying pressure to her genitals.

