Bloomington Man Dies In Brown County Accident

A Bloomington man died following a two-vehicle collision Monday afternoon on State Road 46, just west of the former Ski World in Brown County. According to Brown County Sheriff's report, 28-year-old Joseph Dusard, was pronounced dead at the scene after fire rescue units recovered his body from a vehicle and attempts were made to resuscitate him.

