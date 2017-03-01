Bloomington Couple Arrests After They Receive Pot In Mail
Bloomington Police arrested 34-year-old Larry Gibbons, on a felony charge of dealing cocaine, dealing in marijuana and maintaining a common nuisance and 27-year-old Eureka Gordon, on a felony charge of maintaining a common nuisance and possession of marijuana. Bloomington police were contacted Tuesday afternoon by United States postal inspectors, who intercepted a package that smelled like it contained marijuana and wanted the Bloomington Police Department's assistance in making a controlled delivery.
