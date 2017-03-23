Bloomington Announces Call-Out Meetin...

Bloomington Announces Call-Out Meeting March 28 to Establish Civic Hacking Group

The City of Bloomington will host a "civic hacking" call-out meeting at City Hall on March 28 at 5:30 p.m. Parking is free. Civic hackers or civic coders design and code computer applications and technology tools to identify, analyze and solve community problems with technology.

