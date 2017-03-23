Bloomington Announces Call-Out Meeting March 28 to Establish Civic Hacking Group
The City of Bloomington will host a "civic hacking" call-out meeting at City Hall on March 28 at 5:30 p.m. Parking is free. Civic hackers or civic coders design and code computer applications and technology tools to identify, analyze and solve community problems with technology.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIW-AM Bedford.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bloomington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Steak N Shake sells Illegal Passports in Winter...
|16 hr
|Nuri Harrigan dik...
|1
|Tips To Meth Team Lead To ArrestsFriday, March ...
|Mar 17
|Drugsarebadk-said...
|4
|IU just got beat by Ft Wayne
|Mar 16
|Vector aka Victor...
|6
|Jama phegley, Kendall, Dave's, Pegg (Jun '16)
|Mar 16
|goad teef
|2
|Duke solar plant begins sending energy
|Mar 12
|Jack
|1
|Indiana town caught dumping illegally into river
|Mar 9
|nnono
|10
|60-year sentence for abduction, slaying of Indi...
|Mar 4
|Disgusted and pis...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Bloomington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC