Billy Donovan says he didn't visit IU

Billy Donovan said it's "flattering" when his name comes up in discussions about job openings, but his focus is on the Thunder. [PHOTO BY BRYAN TERRY, THE OKLAHOMAN] And despite rumors and a report to the contrary, the Thunder coach said on Saturday that he didn't travel to Bloomington, Ind., on Friday to discuss the Hoosiers' vacancy, filled Saturday when IU hired Dayton coach Archie Miller .

