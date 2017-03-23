Be More Awards To Recognize Committed...

Be More Awards To Recognize Committed Volunteers

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: WBIW-AM Bedford

The City of Bloomington Volunteer Network and its partners invite Bloomington and Monroe County residents to the Be More Awards, a community-wide celebration of volunteerism. This 34th annual awards program will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28, at the Buskirk-Chumley Theater .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIW-AM Bedford.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bloomington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Snitches 34 min Not A Friend 1
Steak N Shake sells Illegal Passports in Winter... Mar 23 Nuri Harrigan dik... 1
News Tips To Meth Team Lead To ArrestsFriday, March ... Mar 17 Drugsarebadk-said... 4
IU just got beat by Ft Wayne Mar 16 Vector aka Victor... 6
Jama phegley, Kendall, Dave's, Pegg (Jun '16) Mar 16 goad teef 2
News Duke solar plant begins sending energy Mar 12 Jack 1
News Indiana town caught dumping illegally into river Mar 9 nnono 10
See all Bloomington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bloomington Forum Now

Bloomington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bloomington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Bloomington, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,797 • Total comments across all topics: 279,851,567

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC