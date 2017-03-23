Be More Awards To Recognize Committed Volunteers
The City of Bloomington Volunteer Network and its partners invite Bloomington and Monroe County residents to the Be More Awards, a community-wide celebration of volunteerism. This 34th annual awards program will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28, at the Buskirk-Chumley Theater .
