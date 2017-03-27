Archie Miller pushing to keep Clifton Moore and Al Durham at Indiana
After Tom Crean's firing, two 2017 Indiana commits - Clifton Moore and Al Durham - announced they were requesting releases from their letters of intent at IU. Now that Archie Miller has been hired by the Hoosiers, he's making an attempt to keep them both in Bloomington, according to Adam Zagoria.
