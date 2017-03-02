4 men from Fort Wayne, Bloomington face gang-related charges

Two Fort Wayne men and two from Bloomington face federal charges alleging the attempted murders of three people and other crimes. U.S. Attorney for David Capp announced an 18-count indictment Thursday against 22-year-old Demetri D. Beachem, and 24-year-old William D. Beamon, both of Fort Wayne, and Kyombe D. Bolden and 24-year-old Ronnie D. Burrus, both of Bloomington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.