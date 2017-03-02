4 men from Fort Wayne, Bloomington fa...

4 men from Fort Wayne, Bloomington face gang-related charges

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Tribune

Two Fort Wayne men and two from Bloomington face federal charges alleging the attempted murders of three people and other crimes. U.S. Attorney for David Capp announced an 18-count indictment Thursday against 22-year-old Demetri D. Beachem, and 24-year-old William D. Beamon, both of Fort Wayne, and Kyombe D. Bolden and 24-year-old Ronnie D. Burrus, both of Bloomington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bloomington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 60-year sentence for abduction, slaying of Indi... 57 min Clinton 3
Run off 14 hr Bigbuck1 2
News Man faces sentencing in abduction slaying of In... Tue nnono 2
Sara Brooks is a SLUT! Feb 26 Elmovicious 3
Pizza question from an out of towner (Apr '16) Feb 20 a321123bc 13
I think Lauren Spierer was setup. (Jun '11) Feb 16 Denial 63
Allie Hawkins EMT Feb 16 Karma 1
See all Bloomington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bloomington Forum Now

Bloomington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bloomington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Bloomington, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,654 • Total comments across all topics: 279,260,579

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC