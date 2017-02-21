Woman Arrested After Beating Child Wi...

Woman Arrested After Beating Child With Belt, Dragging Her By The Hair

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: WBIW-AM Bedford

A Bloomington woman was arrested after she allegedly beat her 6-year-old daughter with a belt and then dragged her across the floor by her hair. Bloomington Police arrested 24-year-old Shanice Williams on a three felony charges of battery causing bodily injury on a child under the age of 14. Police were called to an apartment in the 100 block of East Varsity Lane at 11:10 a.m. after Williams husband said he woke to hear screaming and crying.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIW-AM Bedford.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bloomington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pizza question from an out of towner (Apr '16) Mon a321123bc 13
Sara Brooks is a SLUT! Mon Dom 1
I think Lauren Spierer was setup. (Jun '11) Feb 16 Denial 63
Allie Hawkins EMT Feb 16 Karma 1
News Spencer man pleads guilty in abduction slaying ... Feb 7 Sad Sack 6
News Indiana couple have opened their own rodent san... Jan 29 bcobainb 1
4000 muslim woman being deported from indianapolis Jan 28 F ALLAH 1
See all Bloomington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bloomington Forum Now

Bloomington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bloomington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. NASA
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Death Penalty
 

Bloomington, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,557 • Total comments across all topics: 279,065,151

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC