Woman Arrested After Beating Child With Belt, Dragging Her By The Hair

A Bloomington woman was arrested after she allegedly beat her 6-year-old daughter with a belt and then dragged her across the floor by her hair. Bloomington Police arrested 24-year-old Shanice Williams on a three felony charges of battery causing bodily injury on a child under the age of 14. Police were called to an apartment in the 100 block of East Varsity Lane at 11:10 a.m. after Williams husband said he woke to hear screaming and crying.

