White supremacist flyers found on IU campus

IU Provost and Executive Vice President Lauren Robel posted a statement on Monday saying the flyers were found on the office doors of faculty members of color and scholars of race and ethnicity. "Posted under the cover of darkness, targeting the office doors of faculty members of color or scholars of race and ethnicity, these flyers were clearly meant to intimidate, threaten, scare, and provoke anger among faculty, staff, students, and visitors," said Robel.

