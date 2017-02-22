Varied artists showcased at gallery
Southern Indiana Center for the Arts' newest gallery show features the art of Nancy Maxwell, Barry Powell and Sharon Steiner. From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at the center, 2001 N. Ewing St., Seymour, people will have a chance to meet the artists and view their artwork while enjoying free appetizers and a free wine tasting with Nancy Brock of Northside Liquors.
