Three Arrested After Heroin Investigation
Police arrested 50-year-old Michael Stewart of Bloomington on two counts of dealing heroin; 40-year-old Brain Thacker of Ellettsville on three counts of dealing heroin and 40-year-old Courtney Hettle of Bloomington on a charge of maintaining a common nuisance. Police served two search warrants at two different apartments in Building B of Walnut Grove Apartments, at 3100 S. Walnut Street Pike.
