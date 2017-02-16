Three Arrested After Heroin Investiga...

Three Arrested After Heroin Investigation

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: WBIW-AM Bedford

Police arrested 50-year-old Michael Stewart of Bloomington on two counts of dealing heroin; 40-year-old Brain Thacker of Ellettsville on three counts of dealing heroin and 40-year-old Courtney Hettle of Bloomington on a charge of maintaining a common nuisance. Police served two search warrants at two different apartments in Building B of Walnut Grove Apartments, at 3100 S. Walnut Street Pike.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIW-AM Bedford.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bloomington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I think Lauren Spierer was setup. (Jun '11) 4 hr Denial 63
Allie Hawkins EMT 22 hr Karma 1
News Spencer man pleads guilty in abduction slaying ... Feb 7 Sad Sack 6
News Indiana couple have opened their own rodent san... Jan 29 bcobainb 1
4000 muslim woman being deported from indianapolis Jan 28 F ALLAH 1
Pizza question from an out of towner (Apr '16) Jan 23 Idk but 11
James Hamlett Jan 19 Brian Dunham 1
See all Bloomington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bloomington Forum Now

Bloomington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bloomington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Syria
  2. Hurricane
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Toyota
 

Bloomington, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,803 • Total comments across all topics: 278,931,821

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC