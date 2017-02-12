Tax on medical devices done?
For years, it's been a rallying cry for medical-device makers in Indiana and around the nation: A 2.3 percent tax on sales to help fund the Affordable Care Act has hurt business and slowed innovation. They seem to have good reason to hope.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bloomington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Allie Hawkins EMT
|18 hr
|Karma
|1
|Spencer man pleads guilty in abduction slaying ...
|Feb 7
|Sad Sack
|6
|Indiana couple have opened their own rodent san...
|Jan 29
|bcobainb
|1
|4000 muslim woman being deported from indianapolis
|Jan 28
|F ALLAH
|1
|Pizza question from an out of towner (Apr '16)
|Jan 23
|Idk but
|11
|James Hamlett
|Jan 19
|Brian Dunham
|1
|Josh Chandler is a scammer, beware!
|Dec '16
|Scammeralert
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bloomington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC