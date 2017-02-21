Report: Indiana's Tom Crean leaving for NC State a "non-starter"
As Indiana's 2016-17 basketball season continues to spiral all to hell, speculation's undoubtedly ramping up about Tom Crean's future in Bloomington. I wrote last week that it wouldn't shock me to see Crean seek an exit from Bloomington, just out of self-preservation.
