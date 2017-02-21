Premier Healthcare Joins IU Health
After many years of serving the community as an independent medical practice, Premier Healthcare, pending approval of the Indiana University Health board today, will join Indiana University Health Southern Indiana Physicians, effective May 1. Premier Healthcare, the Bloomington-based, physician-led multispecialty health care group, was investigating options for strengthening its operations and recruiting physicians to the area. They approached IU Health about an alignment that would support their mission to deliver high-quality, compassionate, comprehensive and accessible healthcare.
