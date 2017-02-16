PD: 4 Bloomington men molested 13-yea...

PD: 4 Bloomington men molested 13-year-old girl

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Monroe County sheriff's deputies arrested four Bloomington men Wednesday on charges of child molestation related to a 13-year-old girl they allegedly met through the "Whisper" app.

