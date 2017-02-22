On to the finals: Franklin, Whiteland divers advance from regional round
The sophomore had previously focused on gymnastics, but after watching his brothers participate in water sports he gave diving a try. Barton said that it's definitely something he plans on sticking with after his eighth-place showing at Tuesday's Bloomington North Regional earned him a spot in Saturday's state meet at the IUPUI Natatorium.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Bloomington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pizza question from an out of towner (Apr '16)
|Mon
|a321123bc
|13
|Sara Brooks is a SLUT!
|Feb 20
|Dom
|1
|I think Lauren Spierer was setup. (Jun '11)
|Feb 16
|Denial
|63
|Allie Hawkins EMT
|Feb 16
|Karma
|1
|Spencer man pleads guilty in abduction slaying ...
|Feb 7
|Sad Sack
|6
|Indiana couple have opened their own rodent san...
|Jan 29
|bcobainb
|1
|4000 muslim woman being deported from indianapolis
|Jan 28
|F ALLAH
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bloomington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC