On the Move: Feb. 5, 2017
Old National Bank recently named Dan Doan as Fort Wayne Region president, replacing Wendell Bontrager, who is leaving to serve as president of Equity Bank in Wichita, Kan. Doan will relocate to Fort Wayne from Terre Haute, as part of this transition, and retain his responsibilities as CEO of Old National's Northern Super Region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Bloomington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indiana couple have opened their own rodent san...
|Jan 29
|bcobainb
|1
|4000 muslim woman being deported from indianapolis
|Jan 28
|F ALLAH
|1
|Pizza question from an out of towner (Apr '16)
|Jan 23
|Idk but
|11
|James Hamlett
|Jan 19
|Brian Dunham
|1
|Josh Chandler is a scammer, beware!
|Dec '16
|Scammeralert
|1
|Monroe County Library - CATS - Matthew Stockwell
|Dec '16
|anonymous tip
|1
|Man charged with child molesting, battery
|Dec '16
|anonymous tip
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bloomington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC