On the Move: Feb. 5, 2017

Old National Bank recently named Dan Doan as Fort Wayne Region president, replacing Wendell Bontrager, who is leaving to serve as president of Equity Bank in Wichita, Kan. Doan will relocate to Fort Wayne from Terre Haute, as part of this transition, and retain his responsibilities as CEO of Old National's Northern Super Region.

