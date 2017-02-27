New efforts push for revival of historically black church
A gentle breeze blew through the open doors of West Baden Springs' First Baptist Church, turning the onionskin pages of a Bible one by one, stopping in the book of Genesis. There with others to record a video about the state of the simple Gothic Revival church on Sinclair Street - bowed walls, huge gaps in the ceiling, standing water in the basement, paint flaking off the exterior - Mitchell could almost taste the past, hear deep African-American voices singing praise to the Lord and shouting "Amen."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Add your comments below
Bloomington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man faces sentencing in abduction slaying of In...
|5 hr
|News to know
|1
|Sara Brooks is a SLUT!
|14 hr
|Elmovicious
|3
|Pizza question from an out of towner (Apr '16)
|Feb 20
|a321123bc
|13
|I think Lauren Spierer was setup. (Jun '11)
|Feb 16
|Denial
|63
|Allie Hawkins EMT
|Feb 16
|Karma
|1
|Spencer man pleads guilty in abduction slaying ...
|Feb 7
|Sad Sack
|6
|Indiana couple have opened their own rodent san...
|Jan 29
|bcobainb
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bloomington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC