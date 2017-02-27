New efforts push for revival of historically black church

A gentle breeze blew through the open doors of West Baden Springs' First Baptist Church, turning the onionskin pages of a Bible one by one, stopping in the book of Genesis. There with others to record a video about the state of the simple Gothic Revival church on Sinclair Street - bowed walls, huge gaps in the ceiling, standing water in the basement, paint flaking off the exterior - Mitchell could almost taste the past, hear deep African-American voices singing praise to the Lord and shouting "Amen."

