National Signing Day 2017: 3-star RB Craig Nelson signs with Indiana
Deland McCullough's eye for running back talent should be well-known in Bloomington and throughout Indiana - heck, all of college football by now. He's hoping he's found another gem in Miami area running back Craig Nelson.
