Museum seeking public input
As interior renovations of the old federal building in downtown Seymour continue, organizers of the future Seymour Museum are now looking for ideas on how to display and preserve the community's history. On Saturday, the public is invited to participate in a series of focus group meetings from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Seymour City Hall.
