Museum seeking public input

Museum seeking public input

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Tribune

As interior renovations of the old federal building in downtown Seymour continue, organizers of the future Seymour Museum are now looking for ideas on how to display and preserve the community's history. On Saturday, the public is invited to participate in a series of focus group meetings from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Seymour City Hall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bloomington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pizza question from an out of towner (Apr '16) Mon a321123bc 13
Sara Brooks is a SLUT! Mon Dom 1
I think Lauren Spierer was setup. (Jun '11) Feb 16 Denial 63
Allie Hawkins EMT Feb 16 Karma 1
News Spencer man pleads guilty in abduction slaying ... Feb 7 Sad Sack 6
News Indiana couple have opened their own rodent san... Jan 29 bcobainb 1
4000 muslim woman being deported from indianapolis Jan 28 F ALLAH 1
See all Bloomington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bloomington Forum Now

Bloomington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bloomington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
 

Bloomington, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,215 • Total comments across all topics: 279,056,055

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC