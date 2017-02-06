Man voices concern about speed in I-6...

Man voices concern about speed in I-69 construction zone

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WISH-TV Indianapolis

He lives off of Winery Road and State Road 37 in the I-69 Section 5 construction zone between Martinsville and Bloomington. The speed limit for that stretch of road is 60 miles per hour, but to the north and south it is 45 miles per hour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bloomington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Spencer man pleads guilty in abduction slaying ... 6 hr duh 3
News Indiana couple have opened their own rodent san... Jan 29 bcobainb 1
4000 muslim woman being deported from indianapolis Jan 28 F ALLAH 1
Pizza question from an out of towner (Apr '16) Jan 23 Idk but 11
James Hamlett Jan 19 Brian Dunham 1
Josh Chandler is a scammer, beware! Dec '16 Scammeralert 1
Monroe County Library - CATS - Matthew Stockwell Dec '16 anonymous tip 1
See all Bloomington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bloomington Forum Now

Bloomington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bloomington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Bloomington, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,134 • Total comments across all topics: 278,625,097

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC