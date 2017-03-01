Man faces sentencing in abduction sla...

Man faces sentencing in abduction slaying of Indiana toddler

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 27 Read more: Daily Herald

A southern Indiana man who has admitted to kidnapping and killing a 15-month-old girl is set to go before a judge who will decide whether to accept his guilty plea. Some people have asked the Owen County judge to reject the plea agreement for 23-year-old Kyle Parker of Spencer that would have him sentenced to 60 years in prison for Shaylyn Ammerman's death.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bloomington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 60-year sentence for abduction, slaying of Indi... 2 hr 25or6to4 1
Run off 11 hr Bigbuck1 2
News Man faces sentencing in abduction slaying of In... Tue nnono 2
Sara Brooks is a SLUT! Feb 26 Elmovicious 3
Pizza question from an out of towner (Apr '16) Feb 20 a321123bc 13
I think Lauren Spierer was setup. (Jun '11) Feb 16 Denial 63
Allie Hawkins EMT Feb 16 Karma 1
See all Bloomington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bloomington Forum Now

Bloomington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bloomington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Bloomington, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,796 • Total comments across all topics: 279,257,546

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC