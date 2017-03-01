Man faces sentencing in abduction slaying of Indiana toddler
A southern Indiana man who has admitted to kidnapping and killing a 15-month-old girl is set to go before a judge who will decide whether to accept his guilty plea. Some people have asked the Owen County judge to reject the plea agreement for 23-year-old Kyle Parker of Spencer that would have him sentenced to 60 years in prison for Shaylyn Ammerman's death.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Bloomington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|60-year sentence for abduction, slaying of Indi...
|2 hr
|25or6to4
|1
|Run off
|11 hr
|Bigbuck1
|2
|Man faces sentencing in abduction slaying of In...
|Tue
|nnono
|2
|Sara Brooks is a SLUT!
|Feb 26
|Elmovicious
|3
|Pizza question from an out of towner (Apr '16)
|Feb 20
|a321123bc
|13
|I think Lauren Spierer was setup. (Jun '11)
|Feb 16
|Denial
|63
|Allie Hawkins EMT
|Feb 16
|Karma
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bloomington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC