Local Police, Fire a " February 5
EDITOR'S NOTE: The following information was summarized from the records of city, council and state police, fire and hospital agencies. Anthony R. Rork III, 19, Edinburgh, domestic battery, 6:15 p.m., by the Columbus Police Department, released on $5,000 bond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bloomington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Spencer man pleads guilty in abduction slaying ...
|5 hr
|duh
|3
|Indiana couple have opened their own rodent san...
|Jan 29
|bcobainb
|1
|4000 muslim woman being deported from indianapolis
|Jan 28
|F ALLAH
|1
|Pizza question from an out of towner (Apr '16)
|Jan 23
|Idk but
|11
|James Hamlett
|Jan 19
|Brian Dunham
|1
|Josh Chandler is a scammer, beware!
|Dec '16
|Scammeralert
|1
|Monroe County Library - CATS - Matthew Stockwell
|Dec '16
|anonymous tip
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bloomington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC