IU School of Global and International Studies Convening America's Role in the World Conference
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Newswise - BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- The second annual America's Role in the World conference at Indiana University's School of Global and International Studies in Bloomington will address pressing global issues facing the new U.S. administration, the nation and world.
