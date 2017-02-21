IU reports mumps cases on Bloomington campus
A message shared Wednesday with staff and students at Indiana University reported that the school was investigating several mumps cases on the Bloomington campus The incidence of mumps nationwide is at a 10-year high, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. IU is offering immunizations to students and staff and said they were "taking all precautions to protect students", including working with the state department of health and Monroe Co.
