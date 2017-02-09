INDOT reschedules rolling roadblock

The Indiana Department of Transportation has rescheduled the Interstate 65 rolling roadblock for motorists approaching County Road 700N in Jackson County to Friday morning. Beginning at 5 a.m., utility crews will install a new fiber optic line over the north-south interstate, attaching it to existing poles.

