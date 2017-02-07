Indiana University working on mold re...

Indiana University working on mold remediation at dorm

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: The Tribune

Indiana University has started a mold inspection and remediation effort at a residence hall that's expected to take nearly two months and cost about $350,000. The Herald-Times reports students living at McNutt Quadrangle say the university should move quicker and should have addressed the issue earlier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bloomington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Spencer man pleads guilty in abduction slaying ... 2 hr Sad Sack 6
News Indiana couple have opened their own rodent san... Jan 29 bcobainb 1
4000 muslim woman being deported from indianapolis Jan 28 F ALLAH 1
Pizza question from an out of towner (Apr '16) Jan 23 Idk but 11
James Hamlett Jan 19 Brian Dunham 1
Josh Chandler is a scammer, beware! Dec '16 Scammeralert 1
Monroe County Library - CATS - Matthew Stockwell Dec '16 anonymous tip 1
See all Bloomington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bloomington Forum Now

Bloomington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bloomington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Bloomington, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,846 • Total comments across all topics: 278,637,538

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC