Indiana University working on mold remediation at dorm
Indiana University has started a mold inspection and remediation effort at a residence hall that's expected to take nearly two months and cost about $350,000. The Herald-Times reports students living at McNutt Quadrangle say the university should move quicker and should have addressed the issue earlier.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Add your comments below
Bloomington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Spencer man pleads guilty in abduction slaying ...
|2 hr
|Sad Sack
|6
|Indiana couple have opened their own rodent san...
|Jan 29
|bcobainb
|1
|4000 muslim woman being deported from indianapolis
|Jan 28
|F ALLAH
|1
|Pizza question from an out of towner (Apr '16)
|Jan 23
|Idk but
|11
|James Hamlett
|Jan 19
|Brian Dunham
|1
|Josh Chandler is a scammer, beware!
|Dec '16
|Scammeralert
|1
|Monroe County Library - CATS - Matthew Stockwell
|Dec '16
|anonymous tip
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bloomington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC