I-69 Section 5 Completion Date MovedMonday, February 13The completion ...
Indiana officials say section 5 of I-69 is now set to completed by May 31, 2018. The work was set to be finished in October of this year, which was already a delayed date due to payment issues with the lead contractor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIKY-FM Evansville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bloomington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I think Lauren Spierer was setup. (Jun '11)
|18 hr
|Denial
|63
|Allie Hawkins EMT
|Thu
|Karma
|1
|Spencer man pleads guilty in abduction slaying ...
|Feb 7
|Sad Sack
|6
|Indiana couple have opened their own rodent san...
|Jan 29
|bcobainb
|1
|4000 muslim woman being deported from indianapolis
|Jan 28
|F ALLAH
|1
|Pizza question from an out of towner (Apr '16)
|Jan 23
|Idk but
|11
|James Hamlett
|Jan 19
|Brian Dunham
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bloomington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC