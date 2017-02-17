I-69 Section 5 Completion Date MovedMonday, February 13The completion ...

I-69 Section 5 Completion Date MovedM...

I-69 Section 5 Completion Date Moved

Indiana officials say section 5 of I-69 is now set to completed by May 31, 2018. The work was set to be finished in October of this year, which was already a delayed date due to payment issues with the lead contractor.

