House GOP seeks hourly fee for public records searches

The Indiana House has passed a measure that would bill journalists and the public $20 per hour rate for records requests under open government laws if they take more than two hours to complete. The measure by Republican Rep. Kathy Richardson of Noblesville was approved Thursday on a 62-25 vote.

