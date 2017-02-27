Greg Stevens

Greg Stevens

Read more: The Tribune

Greg Stevens, 56, of Norman passed away peacefully Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, at Schneck Medical Center in Seymour surrounded by his companion, Lora Laney, and family. Born July 19, 1960, he was the son of Morris and Thelma Estes Stevens, both of whom survive in Bloomington.

