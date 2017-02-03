Graduation rates low at Indiana University regional campuses
The Herald-Times reports that 64 percent of students who enrolled at the Bloomington campus in the fall semester of 2012 have graduated. Schools officials are concerned because less than 25 percent of the students who enrolled at IU-Purdue University Indianapolis that same semester have earned a degree.
