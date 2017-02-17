Four Bloomington Men Arrested On Child Molestation Charges
Four Bloomington men have been arrested and charged with child molestation for allegedly having sex with a 13-year-old girl after meeting the teen via the app named Whisper. The teen reported that during the Fall of 2016 she had communicated with the men through the app and then met them at prearranged locations.
