Foot massage business to open on 25th Street
A foot massage business is expected to open in March, the first to be approved by the city since a 2012 ordinance was passed to regulate massage establishments. Tian Ding, Bloomington, received approval Tuesday from the Columbus Board of Works and Public Safety to open the Blue Bay Health Spa at 3984 25th St. Huff said Ding already operates two locations of Blue Bay Foot Spa in Bloomington with five employees.
Bloomington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indiana couple have opened their own rodent san...
|Jan 29
|bcobainb
|1
|4000 muslim woman being deported from indianapolis
|Jan 28
|F ALLAH
|1
|Pizza question from an out of towner (Apr '16)
|Jan 23
|Idk but
|11
|James Hamlett
|Jan 19
|Brian Dunham
|1
|Josh Chandler is a scammer, beware!
|Dec '16
|Scammeralert
|1
|Monroe County Library - CATS - Matthew Stockwell
|Dec '16
|anonymous tip
|1
|Man charged with child molesting, battery
|Dec '16
|anonymous tip
|1
