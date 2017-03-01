Duke Energy Solar Farm Online Monday,...

Duke Energy Solar Farm Online Monday, February 27

Monday Feb 27 Read more: WIKY-FM Evansville

Duke Energy Indiana's first large-scale solar power plant is now in commercial service and sending solar energy to customers throughout its 69-county service territory. The plant, which can generate as much as 17 megawatts of power, is located at Naval Support Activity Crane, approximately 40 miles south of Bloomington, Ind.

