"Cookie Man" Gives Parishioners A Special Treat After Church
Summary : Usually greeted at the end of church with baked goodies, parishioners got a little extra treat in their special chocolate chip cookies. There is nothing quite like going to church and getting high on cookies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bloomington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Spencer man pleads guilty in abduction slaying ...
|15 hr
|Sad Sack
|6
|Indiana couple have opened their own rodent san...
|Jan 29
|bcobainb
|1
|4000 muslim woman being deported from indianapolis
|Jan 28
|F ALLAH
|1
|Pizza question from an out of towner (Apr '16)
|Jan 23
|Idk but
|11
|James Hamlett
|Jan 19
|Brian Dunham
|1
|Josh Chandler is a scammer, beware!
|Dec '16
|Scammeralert
|1
|Monroe County Library - CATS - Matthew Stockwell
|Dec '16
|anonymous tip
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bloomington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC