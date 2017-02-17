Completion date for I-69 in Bloomington pushed back to May of 2018

The Indiana Finance Authority and the Indiana Department of Transportation said Monday a memorandum of understanding has been signed with the I-69 Section 5 developer to assure that four lanes of traffic will open through the greater Bloomington area beginning mid-August and to set a final project completion date of May 31, 2018. "I directed the IFA to work thoroughly and decisively with the developer to resolve outstanding issues and set a firm completion date for I-69 Section 5, and this MOU reflects their efforts," Governor Eric J. Holcomb said.

