Bloomington Man Arrested After Threatening To Burn Down Gym
A Bloomington man was arrested Monday after he allegedly threatened to burn down Planet Fitness in the 3400 block of West Third Street after an argument with an employee According to Bloomington Police Capt. Steve Kellams, police were called to the gym after 45-year-old Jeffrey Riley threatened to burn down the facility with everyone inside.
Bloomington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pizza question from an out of towner (Apr '16)
|Mon
|a321123bc
|13
|Sara Brooks is a SLUT!
|Feb 20
|Dom
|1
|I think Lauren Spierer was setup. (Jun '11)
|Feb 16
|Denial
|63
|Allie Hawkins EMT
|Feb 16
|Karma
|1
|Spencer man pleads guilty in abduction slaying ...
|Feb 7
|Sad Sack
|6
|Indiana couple have opened their own rodent san...
|Jan 29
|bcobainb
|1
|4000 muslim woman being deported from indianapolis
|Jan 28
|F ALLAH
|1
