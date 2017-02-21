Bloomington Man Arrested After Threat...

Bloomington Man Arrested After Threatening To Burn Down Gym

A Bloomington man was arrested Monday after he allegedly threatened to burn down Planet Fitness in the 3400 block of West Third Street after an argument with an employee According to Bloomington Police Capt. Steve Kellams, police were called to the gym after 45-year-old Jeffrey Riley threatened to burn down the facility with everyone inside.

