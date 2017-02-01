AJ Capital Partners To Open Graduate ...

AJ Capital Partners To Open Graduate Hotel In Bloomington, Indiana

AJ Capital Partners announced its plan to open Graduate Hotels' newest location in Bloomington, Indiana, Graduate Bloomington, in late 2018. The six-story, 150-room ground-up hotel development is located on Kirkwood Avenue between Washington and Lincoln Streets and just steps away from Indiana University's Sample Gates.

