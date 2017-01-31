74-Year-Old Arrested for Giving His C...

74-Year-Old Arrested for Giving His Church Congregation Pot Cookies

Police in Bloomington, Indiana, arrested an elderly man this week who says he fed people at his church THC-laced cookies without telling anybody. Brian Jones, a 74-year-old member of St. John's the Apostle Catholic Church, was the target of a six-month-long investigation after half a dozen congregants went to the ER following Mass at the church last May. At the time, they said they started experiencing "adverse effects" that ranged from nausea and lethargy to paranoia after eating cookies that tasted "saltier" than usual.

