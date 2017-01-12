Source: Kevin Wilson to be named offensive coodinator at Ohio State
There will be a familiar face on the opposing sideline when Indiana kicks off the 2017 football season on next fall. A source close to the situation tells Crimson Quarry that Kevin Wilson will be named offensive coordinator at Ohio State - and an announcement could come as early as today.
