Source: Kevin Wilson to be named offensive coodinator at Ohio State

Tuesday Jan 3

There will be a familiar face on the opposing sideline when Indiana kicks off the 2017 football season on next fall. A source close to the situation tells Crimson Quarry that Kevin Wilson will be named offensive coordinator at Ohio State - and an announcement could come as early as today.

