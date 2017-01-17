Minnesota Scene: Gophers wrestlers trounce Indiana
Brett Pfarr, left, led off the Gophers' 28-9 victory over Indiana in Bloomington, Ind., on Sunday with a technical fall over Norman Conley 24-9 and recording 11 takedowns in the match. Photo is courtesy of the University of Minnesota.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bloomington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Hamlett
|Jan 19
|Brian Dunham
|1
|Pizza question from an out of towner (Apr '16)
|Dec 27
|Lewie219
|10
|Josh Chandler is a scammer, beware!
|Dec '16
|Scammeralert
|1
|Monroe County Library - CATS - Matthew Stockwell
|Dec '16
|anonymous tip
|1
|Man charged with child molesting, battery
|Dec '16
|anonymous tip
|1
|Why did Wilson Resign?????
|Dec '16
|HighschoolFootbal...
|1
|Does Spencer need a taxi? (Jan '13)
|Dec '16
|Yup
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bloomington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC