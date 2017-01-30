Middle Children - "Fish"

Middle Children - "Fish"

Let's Pretend is a Bloomington, Indiana label responsible for releasing records by some of the Midwest's best punk acts - Erin Tobey , Vacation , and the late, great Nervosas to name a few. One more you can add to that list is Middle Children, a new project from Patrick Jennings of Hot New Mexicans and Purple 7. Jenkins came of age in Athens, Georgia and is now based in Bloomington.

