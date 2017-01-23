Lawmaker under fire for 'fat women' post

Indiana Sen. Jack E. Sandlin is facing a social media backlash for a Facebook post that called the masses gathered for last weekend's Women's March "fat women out walking." Indiana state senator under fire for 'fat women' post Indiana Sen. Jack E. Sandlin is facing a social media backlash for a Facebook post that called the masses gathered for last weekend's Women's March "fat women out walking."

