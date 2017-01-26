Indiana couple have opened their own ...

Indiana couple have opened their own rodent sanctuary

Alex Minstersinly, 27 and husband Jason, 31, of Bloomington, Indiana share their five bedroom home with 92 hamsters, 13 chinchillas, nine mice, four rats and a guinea pig. The pair spend $600 each month on food, bedding, water, chew toys and to otherwise meet the basic living needs of each furry rescue.

