Ind. principal apologizes for 'misguided' letter to minority students
Ind. principal apologizes for 'misguided' letter to minority students Letter announcement mentor program for black and biracial male students. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2ksG5Zo An Indiana principal's letter about a mentorship program for black or biracial male students received backlash, forcing the principal to apologize Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Bloomington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pizza question from an out of towner (Apr '16)
|Jan 23
|Idk but
|11
|James Hamlett
|Jan 19
|Brian Dunham
|1
|Josh Chandler is a scammer, beware!
|Dec '16
|Scammeralert
|1
|Monroe County Library - CATS - Matthew Stockwell
|Dec '16
|anonymous tip
|1
|Man charged with child molesting, battery
|Dec '16
|anonymous tip
|1
|Why did Wilson Resign?????
|Dec '16
|HighschoolFootbal...
|1
|Does Spencer need a taxi? (Jan '13)
|Dec '16
|Yup
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bloomington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC