I-69 officials still evaluate completion schedule
While progress is being made on Interstate 69, noncommittal answers of the project's completion have local government officials frustrated. The Herald Times reports that progress on the 22-mile section between Bloomington and Martinsville of I-69 is evident, but local government officials have not yet received an updated schedule.
Bloomington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr Labban/Harris
|20 hr
|grumblefluff
|4
|Pizza question from an out of towner (Apr '16)
|Mon
|Idk but
|11
|James Hamlett
|Jan 19
|Brian Dunham
|1
|Josh Chandler is a scammer, beware!
|Dec '16
|Scammeralert
|1
|Monroe County Library - CATS - Matthew Stockwell
|Dec '16
|anonymous tip
|1
|Man charged with child molesting, battery
|Dec '16
|anonymous tip
|1
|Why did Wilson Resign?????
|Dec '16
|HighschoolFootbal...
|1
