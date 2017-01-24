I-69 officials still evaluate complet...

I-69 officials still evaluate completion schedule

Read more: WANE-TV Fort Wayne

While progress is being made on Interstate 69, noncommittal answers of the project's completion have local government officials frustrated. The Herald Times reports that progress on the 22-mile section between Bloomington and Martinsville of I-69 is evident, but local government officials have not yet received an updated schedule.

Bloomington, IN

