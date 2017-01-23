I-69 Construction Zone Speeding Leads To Two Felony Meth Arrests

Indiana State Police Trooper Riley Nungester witnessed a gray Cadillac Deville traveling in excess of the posted 45 miles per hour around 10 p.m The driver 21-year-old Jesse Allen Abrams, of Camby, was wanted on a criminal warrant in Boone County. His passenger, 21-year-old Adam Reese Boruff, of Bloomington, was also wanted on a criminal warrant out of Monroe County.

