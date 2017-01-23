Greene County Sheriffa s Dept. lookin...

Greene County Sheriffa s Dept. looking for missing 19-year-old Switz City woman

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: WTHI-TV Terre Haute

The Greene County Sheriff's Department is looking for a missing 19-year-old woman who was last seen on Jan. 18. Deputies report Contessa Schlegel, who also goes by Tess or Tessa, was last seen between 9 and 10 p.m. on Jan. 18. The report states she was leaving with an unknown person in an unknown vehicle and may have been heading to the Bloomington area. Schlegel is described as a white female, approximately 5-feet 6-inches, 130 pounds, hazel eyes, pink and purple dyed hair and a piercing in her left nostril.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHI-TV Terre Haute.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bloomington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dr Labban/Harris 12 hr grumblefluff 4
Pizza question from an out of towner (Apr '16) Mon Idk but 11
James Hamlett Jan 19 Brian Dunham 1
Josh Chandler is a scammer, beware! Dec '16 Scammeralert 1
Monroe County Library - CATS - Matthew Stockwell Dec '16 anonymous tip 1
News Man charged with child molesting, battery Dec '16 anonymous tip 1
Why did Wilson Resign????? Dec '16 HighschoolFootbal... 1
See all Bloomington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bloomington Forum Now

Bloomington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bloomington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Bloomington, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,515 • Total comments across all topics: 278,236,323

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC