Goldleaf Hydroponics Grand Opening April 1
Goldleaf Hydroponics announced their grand opening celebration taking place on April 1, 2017 on the south side of Bloomington near Monroe County Hospital. The event will be April 1 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. at 5081 S Production Drive in Bloomington.
